Woman injured during ‘stray bullet’ from IAF firing range in Budgam village

Srinagar: Protests broke out at Woolina village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after a woman was injured by a “stray bullet” from the nearby firing range of the Indian Air Force.

Reports said that some aerial shots came from the airport and landed on roofs of houses at Woolina Ichgam in which a lady identified as Fatima, wife of Late Ghulam Rasool Rather received bullet injury in her leg.

While the lady was shifted to District Hospital Budgam, spontaneous protests broke out in the area against the forces demanding action against the guilty.

Protestors blocked the main road connecting Doodpathri and Chadoora with Budgam and demanded strict action and closure of nearby firing range.

A police statement said that the lady was injured by a stray bullet from the nearby firing range of the akr force. (KNO/GNS)

