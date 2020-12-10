Six more die of Covid

Srinagar: Six more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,767 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Kupwara and Bandipora and one each from Samba, Kathua and Reasi.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,14,407 with 369 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Of the 1,767 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,136 have been in Kashmir division and 631 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 428 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (165), Budgam (104), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(87) Anantnag (81) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (56), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 318 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (58), Kathua (44), Samba (34), Udhampur (52), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 179 were reported from Kashmir and 190 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 86, Baramulla 19, Budgam 19, Ganderbal 10, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 13, Kupwara 12, were as Shopian and Kulgam reported 4 each.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 89, followed by Udhampur 27, Poonch 1 , Samba 8, Doda 12, Ramban 7, Kathua 24, Rajouri 12 and Kishtwar 5.

Officials said that 342 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 186 from Kashmir and 156 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 107,624 which include 64,078 from Kashmir and 43,546 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,016 active cases, of which 2,523 are from Kashmir and 2,493 are from Jammu.

