Fear of losing polls forced BJP to send ministers for campaigning: Congress

Jammu: Senior Congress leader Rajni Patil on Wednesday said the fear of losing elections in Jammu and Kashmir lurks in the hearts of the BJP high command, forcing it to dispatch several central ministers and celebrities to campaign for the party.

She said if people are happy with the performance of its government, why does the BJP need the help of a battery of national leaders and other star campaigners, including film celebrities, to go to every nook and corner of the J&K to seek votes in the polls to the panchayat development councils.

“Fear of losing these polls lurks in the hearts of BJP high command, forcing it to dispatch several central ministers and film celebrities to campaign for the party, the senior AICC leader and in-charge J&K affairs said at a workers’ meeting in Bishnah.

She alleged common people are highly annoyed with “multiple failures” of the BJP and its arbitrary actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Each and every section of the society, especially the youth and farmers, are feeling cheated due to BJP’s false promises and its anti-farmer and anti-poor programmes, Patil said.

Addressing the meeting, J&K Congress chief G A Mir said the BJP has indulged in politics of divide and deceit for political interests, and has been running away from holding early assembly elections even more than two-and-half-years of governor rule.

“Post August 5 last year, the historical state has been reduced to a UT which is no better than a municipal corporation. People want to know the reasons behind punishing the people, especially of Jammu region, who gave a huge mandate to the BJP and brought it to power in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. PTI

