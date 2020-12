Srinagar: A policeman was injured in an accidental fire at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the rifle of the policeman, Mohammad Ashraf, went off accidentally and the bullet hit him on the foot at Tujjer Sopore. The policeman, part of the quick response team (QRT), was shifted to hospital, they added. (GNS)

