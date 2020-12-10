26.54 percent turnout till 11 am in phase V of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The fifth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has recorded a turnout of 26.54 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 16.22 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 35.59 votes have been polled till 11 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 37 constituencies-17 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu are going to polls in the fifth phase of DDC election today.
