Snowfall in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam

MeT forecasts mild snowfall in plains, wet weather till 13th

Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir received snow while rains lashed the plains for the second straight day on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures and shutting down the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road.

Gulramg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Mughal Road, and upper reaches of north Kashmir all received fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Many people shared photos and videos on social media showing Gulmarg turned into a winter wonderland as it recorded almost seven inches of snowfall. The tourist destination witnesses heavy footfall in winters with plenty of winter sports, especially skiing, being major attractions.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, there was no snowfall but rain brought down the mercury, though the Meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar has predicted low to moderate snowfall in plain areas from Tuesday evening.

Director of the Srinagar MeT office, Sonum Lotus, said that the weather will remain wet till December 13 and light to moderate snowfall in plain areas, including Srinagar city, is expected from Tuesday evening.

Lotus said that the upper reaches of Kashmir have already received snowfall while rains have occurred in the plains since morning.

“There will be improvement in weather occasionally but overall weather will remain wet till December 13,” Lotus said.

In view of snowfall in upper reaches, the authorities issued a medium-danger avalanche warning. The areas for which an alert has been sounded include higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

A low-level (Yellow alert) avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kargil and Leh districts.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in view of inclement weather forecast by the MeT.

A Traffic Police spokesperson said that since there are chances of blockade of NH-44, in view of which people are advised to avoid journeying on the highway.

“However, subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger vehicles) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu,” the spokesperson said.

However, LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) have to cross the road between 0700 hrs and 1200 hrs, as no vehicle would be allowed after these timings.

Meanwhile, due to accumulation of snow, the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway road remained closed for traffic on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 2.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of 3.8 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the region where minimum temperature was minus 2.4 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in Pahalgam was 2.3 degree Celsius.

Kokernag town recorded a low of 2.6 degree Celsius while Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of 0.9 degree Celsius.

