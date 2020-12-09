Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as acting CJ J&K High Court

Srinagar: Justice Rajesh Bindal was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court.
His appointment comes after the retirement of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh
Justice Bindal has been appointed under Article 223 of the Constitution of India.
He is senior-most judge of Common High Court of J&K will perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the High Court with effect from today.
Justice Bindal, who was appointed as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on November 19, 2018, is presently the Chairman of the High Court’s Finance Committee, the Building and Infrastructure Committee, the Information Technology Committee, and the State Court Management Systems Committee. He is also the Chairman of J&K State Legal Service Authority, reported Bar and Bench.
He is also serving as Chairman of the Committee constituted for assessing optimal use of technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence, by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the State Legal Services Authorities, it said.
He is also a member of the Committee constituted to suggest ways for enhancing operational efficiency and methods for better application of ADR mechanisms for weaker sections of society.
Srinagar: Justice Rajesh Bindal was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court.