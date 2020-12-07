Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse-cart in Baramulla village

Srinagar: A motorcyclist died after colliding with a horse-cart at Krupalpora area of north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Reports said that the motorcyclist bearing registration number JK-01H 0385 rode by one Farooq Ahmad Sofi (27) son of Ali Mohammed Sofi resident of Najin Bandipora had a collision with a traditional horse-cart this evening.

The biker who as per eyewitnesses received a thumping on his chest from the bamboo stick of the horse-cart, was removed to a local health facility, however doctors present there declared him brought dead on arrival.

A police official confirmed the fatal incident and said that a case in this regard has been registered. (GNS)

