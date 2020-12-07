J&K records 531 fresh cases with 4 deaths

Srinagar: Four more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,746 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one death was reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Srinagar, two from Jammu and one from Rajouri.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,13,288 with 531 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Of the 1,746 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,126 have been in Kashmir division and 620 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 427 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (103), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(85) Anantnag (80) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (55), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (39).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 316 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (51), Doda (57), Kathua (42), Samba (33), Udhampur (51), Poonch (22), Ramban (20), Kishtwar (19) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 223 were reported from Kashmir and 308 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 97, Baramulla 36, Budgam 29, Ganderbal 9, Bandipora 11 , Anantnag 14, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 7, 10 in Shopian and Kulgam reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 132, followed by Udhampur 28, Poonch 6, Samba 15, Doda 25, Ramban 4, Kathua 35, Rajouri 23 and Kishtwar 28.

Officials said that 366 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 172 from Kashmir and 194 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 106,372 which include 63,499 from Kashmir and 42,923 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,170 active cases, of which 2,676 are from Kashmir and 2,494 are from Jammu.

