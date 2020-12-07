DPS Srinagar hosts book launch event of young poetess

Srinagar: The poetry book ‘The Fifth Chamber of Heart’ by budding poet Aroosa Ashraf was released today amid much fanfare at DPS Srinagar. The book has been published by FreshCode Books – a renowned self-publishing press that has of late sought to bring new voices to the fore. The book traverses a wide variety of themes including mental illness, emotions, melancholy, sadness, betrayal and heartbreak. A scintillating event was held on the occasion which was graced by several dignitaries including poets Dr Gazanfar Ali, Inayat Gul and celebrated radio jockey RJ Rafiya, besides family of the author, students and people from various walks of life.

The book by the 18-year-old poet details her journey with depression and despair of hopelessness. Recounting her journey, she said ” I suffer from bouts of depression. So while I am feeling particularly down, sentences came into my mind and when I started saying them aloud, it eventually came out as a poem. That is how it all started,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, RJ Rafiya congratulated the author, and said “I am so pleased that a young girl like her not only has the courage to defy her demons, but also has the skill to compose her struggles and weave them into poetry. It reflects her love for poetry, which can only lead her to accomplish further heights”.

Gazanfar Ali also congratulated the author, and said “In times as these, a child bringing forth her pearls of expression to lighten the world is a praiseworthy achievement.”

Inayat Gul felicitated the author and said, “I am delighted that youth like her are taking to the challenge of writing poetry. I am sure this is just the beginning for Aroosa, and in times to come we will hear more from her.”

Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar congratulated the author and reiterated “The School is committed to lend its full support to any venture that aims to harness the talent of the youth of the valley. Our doors will always remain open for everyone”

