8.16 percent turnout till 9 am in phase IV of J&K DDC polls

By on No Comment

8.16 percent turnout till 9 am in phase IV of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The ongoing fourth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a turnout of 8.16 percent till 9 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir division recorded 4.21 percent turnout, 12.29 percent votes were cast in Jammu division till 9 am Monday, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 34 constituencies-17 each in Kashmir and Jammu are going to polls in the fourth phase of DDC election today.

8.16 percent turnout till 9 am in phase IV of J&K DDC polls added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.