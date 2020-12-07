50 percent turnout in phase IV of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The fourth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a turnout of 50.08 percent, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division recorded 31.95 percent turnout accounting for 11,9,733 votes while as in Jammu division, a total of 24,4,794 votes accounting for 69.31 percent turnout were polled, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 34 constituencies-17 each in Kashmir and Jammu went to polls in the fourth phase of DDC election today.
