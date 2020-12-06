Real Kashmir start IFA Shield with 2-1 win over Peerless

Kolkata,: Real Kashmir began their preseason with a comeback 2-1 win against Peerless SC in the 123rd IFA Shield at the East Bengal ground here on Sunday.

A solid build-up play by Sujay Dutta and a strong header by Uttam Rai gave Peerless a 20th minute lead.

Real Kashmir stepped up their attack and Danish Farooq first set up Chesterpoul to find an equaliser in the 25th minute before finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute to seal three points for his team.

“I would like to dedicate this goal to my family who supported me and also the owner of the club. Please support us through thick and thin. Thank you,” Farooq, who was named Man-of-the-Match, said.

Real Kashmir will next play Aryan Club at the Kalyani Stadium on December 9.

At the Mohun Bagan ground, Indian Arrows were held to a 1-1 draw by Southern Samity.

Sujit Saren put Southern Samity in the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, but the AIFF developmental outfit fought back in the second-half to level the scores with Gurkirat Singh’s 79th minute strike.

Fresh from their promotion into the I-League, Mohammedan Sporting started their IFA Shield campaign with a bang, thrashing Kiddirpore SC 4-0 at the Saltlake Stadium.

At the Kalyani Stadium, United SC pipped Gokulam Kerala by a solitary goal.

Results:

Real Kashmir FC 2 bt Peerless SC 1; Mohammedan Sporting 4 bt Kiddirpore SC 0; Indian Arrows 1 (Sujit Soren 27th) drew with Southern Samity 1 (Gurkirat Singh 79th); United Sports Club 1 bt Gokulam Kerala 0.