Another nocturnal burglary of cattle in Shopian

Shopian: Buglers stole more than a dozen domestic animals, including cows and calf, during night hours, on Thursday night, the second such burglary in a week in the area.

Locals from Chitragam and Aloora villages told Kashmir Reader that the stolen cows were worth lacs of rupees. They said that the burglars struck on Thursday night at Aloora village, and a day before a similar burglary happened at Chitragam.

A local from Chitragam village said that five such animals were stolen from the village last week, and despite attempts to trace the buruglars, there was no trace of them.

In Aloora village, the stolen animals belonged to Muhammad Yousuf Pal, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Abdul Rasheed Ganie, Muhammad Amin Ganie. At Chitragam, the animals belonged to Abdul Ahad Kumar,

Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Rasheed Dar.

Locals said that such burglaries always happen in winter and the thieves go untraced.

Irshad Ahmad, a local from Aloora, said that eight cows and four calves were stolen from the village on Thursday night.

A senior police officer deputed in the area said that he will look into the matter. “I will see what has been stolen and this matter will be taken up for investigation,” he said.

