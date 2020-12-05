Militant hideout busted in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The hideout between Shirpora and Naribal was busted by Baramulla police along with CRPF 53,176 BN after launching a CASO, a police statement said.
It said that 2 UBGL grenades, a Chinese grenade, medicines, a blanket and some “incriminating documents” were recovered from the hideout.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chandoosa and investigation had been taken up.(GNS)

