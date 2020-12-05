Kashmir University holds workshop on Leadership Development

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Saturday organised a workshop to impart training to young students and volunteers on leadership skills and challenges.

The day-long workshop ‘Leadership Development through Self-Awareness’ was organised by the varsity’s National Service Scheme (NSS) to enable capacity-building of students and NSS volunteers and help them perform the role of future leaders, within organisations and institutions, effectively.

Prof Neelofar Khan, Director of KU’s Institute of Home Science, presided over the workshop, which, she said, was important to develop management capabilities of students in key areas of leadership including communication and self-awareness.

“The best leaders are those who take their organisational teams on-board, right from the bottom-line,” she said, asserting that one of the key requirements of future leaders in organisations would be their know-how of Information Technology and its blending with their management abilities.

Dean of KU’s School Business Studies, Prof S Mufeed Ahmad, an expert in human resource development, delivered a keynote address, delineating how leadership development gradually evolves beyond imparting regular education, right from upbringing of children in their societal settings.

Referring to the importance of right attitude, Prof Ahmad said: “There are misgivings about the word ‘attitude’ in life. Right attitude is a leadership quality which shapes individuals into successful leaders.”

He said self-awareness was equally critical to developing the right kind of leadership qualities. “While we know others’ strengths, we must know our own strengths also, and this is what capacity-building programmes like these can help young students understand,” Prof Ahmad said, congratulating the NSS for organising the workshop on an important theme.

KU’s NSS Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad presented a welcome address and outlined aims and objectives of the workshop. He thanked the NSS volunteers and staff for actively participating in the programme, which was, among others, attended by several faculty members including Prof Mohammad Hussain, Prof Sheikh Aijaz, Dr Tabassum Firdous and Dr Hina Basharat.

Advocate Altaf A Khan, chief resource person for the workshop, spoke at length on leadership qualities and skills.

NSS Programme Officers Dr Shazia and Dr Wakar Amin conducted proceedings of the programme and delivered a vote of thanks, respectively.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print