DDC polls witness 50 percent turnout

JAMMU: The third phase of District Development Council elections on Friday recorded 50.53 percent voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid cold, long queues were seen outside polling stations at several places in Kashmir Division as well as hilly areas of Jammu Division.

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said that polling was held peacefully in 33 DDC constituencies including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu. A total of 372643 voters (including 199544 males and 173099 females) out of 737648 voters voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, he said.

Sharma said that 114756 voted were polled in Kashmir division and 257887 in Jammu division. He also informed that polling was held at 2046 polling stations including 1254 from Kashmir division and 792 from Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.88% with Reasi District recording the highest percentage of 75.20% followed by Rajouri district with 72.81%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 59.51%.

Kashmir division recorded an average turnout of 31.61 %, Kulgam district recorded highest polling at 64.45 % followed by Bandipora District at 56.73% and Budgam with 50.18 %.

Giving the district-wise details about the DDCs, Sharma said the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 46.25%, Baramulla 30.94%, Ganderbal 24.69%, Shopian 22.68%, Anantnag 21.64%, and Pulwama 10.87%.

Similarly, poll percentage of 72.18% was recorded in Poonch, 70.44% in Jammu, 70.35% in Kishtwar, 70.15% in Samba 64.79% in Ramban and 62.18% in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the third phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared then and there only.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print