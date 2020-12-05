Apni Party candidate shot at outside his house in Kokernag

Police say he did not inform about his movements, did not take escort personnel

Anantnag: Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured a contestant of District Development Council (DDC) elections, here in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Friday.

The contestant has been identified as Anees-ul-Islam, a resident of Sagam village in Kokernag area. Islam had recently joined the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party and was contesting on the party’s ticket.

“He is standing in the elections in Sagam area,” local sources told Kashmir Reader.

The attack took place today while the third phase of DDC polls was being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sagam, where the attack took place, is going to polls on December 16.

The attack is the first on any of the DDC candidates in Kashmir valley.

A senior police officer from Anantnag said that Islam had been left wounded by the attack. “He was standing outside his house when unidentified militants shot at him. He received bullet wounds in his left arm,” the officer said.

Islam was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and after initial treatment he was rushed to the police hospital at Control Room in Srinagar.

“His condition is stable,” the police officer said.

Following the attack, a contingent of government forces reached Sagam and conducted searches to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee by then.

A police statement issued after the attack said that at about 1200 hours, Anantnag police received information about a “terror crime incident” at Sagam Kokernag area, whereupon senior police officers immediately reached the crime spot.

The police statement said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that militants had fired upon independent DDC candidate of Sagam constituency at Sagam Kokernag in district Anantnag. In this incident, he has received injuries in small finger of his left hand and minor injury on thigh. The injured was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries, where his condition is stated to be stable. He has been identified as Anees-ul-Islam Ganie, son of late Fareed Ahmad Ganie resident of Sagam.

“He was allocated cluster accommodation in Khanabal and after end of scrutiny period he was properly informed by PS Kokernag on the evening of 3rd December regarding the same. Besides he was instructed to get escort personnel for campaigning purpose which he did not take. Pertinently, all the candidates have already been instructed to inform us before going out for campaigning. The information regarding his movement was neither conveyed to PCR nor to concerned Police Station.”

The statement added that IGP Kashmir has again requested all candidates and vulnerable people to inform concerned PCRs or Police Stations as and when they are desirous of going for poll campaign or such movements so that appropriate security arrangements are accordingly provided to them.

