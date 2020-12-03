Traffic to remain suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway for 4 days in December

Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday said that owing to maintenance and undertaking “major repairs” on National Highway-44, the Srinagar-Jammu highway would be closed for traffic on December 4,11,18 and 25.

In a communique to ADGP traffic, Jammu, Deputy Director PWD has requested him to notify the dates, which have been kept as “traffic dry days” on NH-44, to the concerned traffic officials.

The decision, according to the communique, was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary J&K on October 10.

As per the communique, December 4, 11, 18 and 25 have been kept as traffic dry days to undertake major repairs and maintenance of road surface, sliding zone and shooting stone areas on NH-44.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you to kindly advise

concerned traffic officers/officials to notify the same for public information and facilitate NH works,” it adds.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print