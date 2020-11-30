Covid designated hospital in Anantnag receives first positive pregnant woman in 12 days

Anantnag: The number of pregnant women testing positive for the Coronavirus has come down significantly in Anantnag district as only one woman infected with the Covid was received at the designated hospital in the last 12 days.

While there is no accurate official data on the number of pregnant women testing positive for the virus, the trend can be gauged accurately from the number of patients admitted to Trauma Hospital in Bijbehara, which is the only designated hospital for COVID-19 positive pregnant women in Anantnag district.

“After coming in small numbers for about a month or so, patients have stopped coming to our facility and yesterday we received our first patient in over 12 days now,” said a source at the Hospital in Bijbehara.

He said that the hospital was designated for treating COVID-19 positive pregnant women in July and initially it remained filled with patients.

“At one point we had more than 40 patients at a time, which was the highest. Then the numbers started to fall in the middle of September when we received not more than two to three patients at a time,” the source said.

Witnessing the steep downfall and then no patients at all on November 17, the district administration also stopped the mess service to hospital staffers. “The staff was also asked to arrange for their own food after the district administration stopped the mess service for there was no patient at the hospital,” revealed the sources.

Acknowledging that the numbers have been falling down drastically, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah told Kashmir Reader that the actual numbers might be a wee bit more than what the Trauma Hospital receives.

“Because at the Trauma Hospital only those pregnant women are admitted who are close to their terms. Some though test negative a week or so before the completion of their term and are then administered at the regular facilities,” Shah said, “But the numbers have come down substantially if compared to the earlier days of the pandemic.”

Overall, Anantnag district has witnessed a steep downfall in the number of people testing positive for the virus. In the last one month, since October 28, only 332 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Anantnag district.

“The number of deaths in the district have also come down with only 4 people losing their lives to the virus in the last month or so,” an official privy to the COVID-19 records told Kashmir Reader, “Also we have only 125 active positive cases of the virus in the district as on date.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print