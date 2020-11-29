DDC polls: 51.76% polling in Phase 1

Srinagar: The first phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls, which were held in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, recorded 51.76% polling.

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma told reporters that in 43 constituencies, 3,62,766 voters including 1,93,375 males and 1,69,391 females voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils. The total number of voters was 7,00,842.

“Reasi District recorded the highest polling at 74.62 percent followed by Rajouri District at 70.52 percent and Poonch with 68.69%. In Kashmir Division, Budgam district recorded highest polling at 56.96% followed by Kupwara District at 50.74% and Ganderbal with around 48.62% polling,” he said.

Giving the district-wise details about the DDC polls, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division, the polling percentage recorded in Bandipora was 43.57%, Baramulla 32.51%, Srinagar 33.76%, Pulwama 6.70%, Shopian 42.58%, Kulgam 34.35%, Anantnag 43.32% voters cast their votes.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar had a voting percentage of 55.16%, Doda 64.49%, Ramban 64.21%, Udhampur 57.13%, Kathua 62.82%, Samba 68.61% and Jammu 61.49%.

It was the first direct elections held in JK post abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year. Six prominent regional parties in Kashmir among them National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, and Communist party are fighting it jointly through People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, while as Apni party, BJP, Congress are fighting it individually in 280 DDC seats in JK. The polling began at 7amand ended at 2pm.

The second phase of election is scheduled on Tuesday and will take place in 43 constituencies including 25 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

The government had made additional security arrangements which included deployment of additional 165 CAPF companies for maintaining peaceful law and order situation, area domination, security of candidates and polling booths for incident free polls in Kashmir.

