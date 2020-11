Srinagar: A security guarding Tariq Bukhari, brother of Apni Party Chief and former minister Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, died due to cardiac arrest in Srinagar, official sources said on Monday.

They said constable

Showkat Ahmad who was posted at Bukhar’s residence suffered heart attack following which he was taken to a hospital in Srinagar. However doctors who attendend upon him declared him brought dead on arrival.(KNO)

