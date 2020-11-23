Adequate security to be provided to all candidates: SEC

SRINAGAR: The State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma Sunday said that all advanced arrangements are being put in place to ensure transparent, safe and secure conduct of District Development Council elections, ULB and panchayat by elections.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation and security arrangements for the upcoming poll, he said goal of SEC is to ensure safe elections are held in J&K.

The meeting among others was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Sharma said that adequate security arrangements would be provided to all participating candidates whether party based or as independent including star campaigners besides

all other facilities to ensure them comfortable campaigning in their respective areas.

He said that there has been enthusiastic atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir as encouraging nominations particularly, youth participants are coming forward to participate in these elections for promotion of democracy.

The SEC said the DDC polls which are being held for the first time in the UT are important and shall ensure district level leadership to the people and give boost to the developmental process in all districts.

“Besides discussing law and order and security arrangements, heli-services to far flung area of Kupwara, Bandipora and other districts were also discussed during the meeting,” an official handout said.

He said that special arrangements of postal ballots are being made for various categories of people which included senior citizens and COVID- 19 positive to remain in isolation and others to ensure everyone who can’t turn up to the polling booth is given opportunity to exercise his/ her right to franchise.

The SEC said that besides party based candidates, a large number of candidates have filed their nominations as independent candidates.

He said that 165 additional police force companies have been brought from outside J&K to ensure adequate security arrangements are being made for all participating candidates.

Sharma appealed people to follow all Covid related SOPs including use of face mask and hand sanitizers while participating in the election process. He also asked concerned officers and officials to ensure availability of face masks and hand sanitizers at all polling booths during the voting process to ensure containment of spread of Covid-19.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print