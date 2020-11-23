3 houses gutted in Bandipora blaze; fire tenders rushed in

Bandipora: A massive fire broke out in a residential house in Plan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on late Monday evening.

An official said the blaze rapidly spread to neighboring houses in ward number-2 Plan area of main ttown Bandipora.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames and stop it from spreading further in the congested neighbourhood, but three residential houses were completely gutted in the ongoing massive fire by then, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as per the official, who said there was no report of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.

“More fire tenders have been deputed to the spot as fire was yet to be brought under control,” he said—(KNO)

