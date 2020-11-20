Journalist Mudasir Ali passes away

Srinagar: Senior Kashmir journalist, Mudasir Ali passed away Friday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, family sources said.
Mudasir’s elder brother, Jehangir Ali, who is also a professional journalist, posted on Facebook this morning about the former’s demise.
Sources said that Mudasir passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The senior journalist hailing from Chrari Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has long been associated with leading Kashmir daily, Greater Kashmir where he has covered major beats including politics over the years.
