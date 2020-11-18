Forest Dwellers Act being implemented in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Amid uproar by Kashmir political parties over eviction of nomadic communities from forests, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said it was implementing the Forest Dwellers Act in the region.
A government handout said that Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed the implementation of the ST & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act,2006.
Subrahmanyam as per the handout, stressed on need to grant and safeguard the rights of forest dwellers.
It has been learnt that March 31, 2021 has been set as the deadline for completing Record of Forest Rights.
