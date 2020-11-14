Dist admin bans crude water boilers, cooking heaters in Budgam

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday banned the use of crude water boilers and cooking heaters in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
An order issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza directed constitution of teams comprising Tehsildar, Assistant Executive Engineer and SHO of the respective jurisdictions for market checking and impose penalties in violators.
The teams have been asked to furnish details of market checking exercise on daily basis.
Pertinently, the government has already banned import or use of nichrome coils used in crude water boilers and cooking heaters in view of load shedding during winters.
