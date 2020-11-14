‘Denied admission for being COVID-19 positive’, woman delivers in open sky at Dist Hospital Bandipora; probe ordered

Bandipora: In a shocking incident, a woman in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district delivered her baby in open sky in the compound of the district hospital after she was was denied permission by the hospital authorities for having contracted COVID-19, reports quoted her family as alleging.

The district administration has now issued a show cause notice to the hospital authorities and ordered a probe into the incident.

The lady, a resident of Vewan a remote village in the north Kashmir district was shifted to Bandipora district hospital by her family after she developed labor pain on Saturday morning as per family members.

After requisite tests at DH Bandipora before delivery, she tested positive for COVID-19 after which the doctors present at the hospital refused to treat her and instead shifted her to a dedicated hospital in Hajin nearly 30 km from the District Hospital, they added.

The family members alleged that despite pleading the doctors that she was unable to travel the long distance, the doctors refused and the lady delivered the baby within the hospital premises amid heavy rains and chilling cold.

While hospital authorities have denied the allegation, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais has ordered a probe headed by ACR Bandipora besides issuing a show cause notice to Medical Superintendent and Medical Officer at DH Bandipora.

