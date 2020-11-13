Fire breaks out in Budgam orphanage; boarders evacuated, says police

BUDGAM: Fire broke out in the two storey building of an orphanage in Chewdara village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.
The children putting up in the orphanage have been evacuated safely as per police.
Eyewitness told Kashmir Reader that the fire emanated from the attic of the two storey building of the orphanage ‘Apna Ghar’ around 5:30 pm.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
SHO Beerwah, Athar Samad told Kashmir Reader that the boarders have been evacuated without any injuries adding the exact number of the children putting up at the orphanage is being ascertained.
