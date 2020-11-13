Denial of ads to Kashmir Reader: Editors’ Guild urges LG to intervene

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) in a statement on Thursday said that it regrets the continued denial of advertisements to a major Srinagar-based newspaper, Kashmir Reader, by the Jammu and Kashmir Government. It said the newspaper has never been informed either verbally or in black and white about the reasons for the denial of advertisements by the government.

“The issue was brought to the notice of the administration many times at different levels. It was expected that the decision-makers take a view of the issue. So far it has not been done. The continued unexplained denial has landed the newspaper in a situation that it is unable to manage the establishment costs merely on the revenue it generates from the private sector, (which is) also under pressure owing to the pandemic,” the KEG said in its statement.

“KEG expects that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will look into the issue so that the newspaper is prevented from being closed. The newspaper has scores of people on its rolls including journalists and other professionals,” the editors’ guild said.

