Class 12 Board exams begin at 626 centres in Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after Class 10 board exams of JKBOSE began in Kashmir, the Class 12 annual regular examination-2020 also commenced in both Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu on Thursday.

As per official figures, a total of 58,514 candidates in Kashmir and 15,055 in winter zones of Jammu are appearing in the annual exam this year for whom 626 and 188 centres have been set up respectively.

On Thursday, a total of 26,272 students from Science and Arts streams wrote their respective papers while 165 students remained absent, the Joint Secretary Examinations at JKBOSE told Kashmir Reader.

As per a communique issued by the JKBOSE, one supervisor has been appointed for 20 students this year as compared to 30 students normally, in order to ensure social distancing among the students at the examination centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has already announced a 40 percent relaxation in question papers for this year’s Class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates have been asked to attempt only 60 percent of the questions as a one-time relaxation.

As per a JKBOSE statement, the in-charges of the examination centres have been directed to facilitate the students in the best possible way in view of the prevailing pandemic.

They have also been directed to put in place proper heating and lighting arrangements for the students in view of prediction about widespread rain and snow in J&K by this weekend.

