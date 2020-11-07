KU organises webinar on career prospects in IT sector

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir Saturday organised a webinar on ‘Career Prospects and Job Opportunities in the Information Technology and Allied Fields’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the webinar, organised by the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC).

Addressing the participants, Prof Talat underscored the importance of Information Technology vis-à-vis economy, finance, education, businesses and governance. He complimented the CCPC for organising webinars on important themes.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi highlighted the objectives of the webinar.

“Given the importance of IT in today’s world, the need is to explore careers in this field and its allied sectors,” he said.

This is the third webinar organised by the CCPC to educate students on promising careers in various fields, including Agriculture and Innovations, Business Management and Administration

Prof M Arif Wani, Head Department of Computer Sciences at KU talked about various programmes the University offers in Information Technology areas, as well as different career options in the IT domains like programming, software and hardware development.

Marina Sofi, Senior Customer Success Account Manager, Microsoft, shared how she switched over to the cloud technology for collaboration with a broader account team for domains including pre-sales, sales, product specialists, customer engineers, architects and business partners supporting the customer success.

Marina, who’s originally from Kashmir but lives in Chicago, also talked about various roles in Information Technology.

Ziyad Mir, Senior Software Engineer at Google based in Zurich Switzerland talked about career options available in the IT sector, while Yamin Fazili, Service Reliability Engineer at EU Networks, Germany, shared his career experiences and how he made it to the US and then to Germany.

Students of MCA programme from all campuses of Kashmir University attended the webinar.

Dr Bilal Pandow, Consultant CCPC, moderated the webinar while Hina Kazmi, Consultant (Training and Coaching) at the Centre, presented a vote of thanks.

