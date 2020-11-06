India’s COVID-19 caseload goes past 84 lakh with 47,638 fresh infections

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

India’s total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed.

A total 77,65,966 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print