In minor reshuffle, Kabra given two addl charges Kotwal is relieved of

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has made a minor re-shuffle in the administration.

As per an order, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K and Inspector General of Registration J&K, is posted has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, shall hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department and Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. (GNS)

