Cop found hanging from tree in Budgam village; police identify him as ‘individual working in department’

Budgam: A policeman was on Thursday morning found hanging from a tree in Kanihama Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

Locals spotted the body of the cop identified as Constable Muhammad Ashraf, son of Abdul Majeed Rather of Archanderhama Magam hanging by a rope on a tree in the village, an official said.

Ashraf, he said, was posted at Parishaspora Pattan.

Police in a statement issued here however called him “an individual working in police department”, who “went missing yesterday night and his body was recovered today morning”.

A police party has reached the spot while legal action has been initiated, it added. (KNO)

