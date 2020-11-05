Everybody in this world is potentially talented, but only a few make use of that talent to open the door of success and set an example. These brave souls are heralds of hope and happiness not only for themselves but also for those who are lost and overwhelmed by gloom and despair.

Mohd Shafi Rather from Matipora, Anantnag, is one among such souls, who by dint of hard work and initiative turned the seemingly impossible into possible. Being an educated young man, Shafi was always dissatisfied with the age-old way of farming and dismayed at the declining harvest of rice crop in his area. He could not continue cultivating such low-yielding crop with outdated methods in his six kanals of land. So he went and bought high-density m-9 roots apple variety from Shimla and set about grooming his orchard. It was a time when he was alone in this attempt and all the people were skeptical and did not approve of his idea. Despite the odds, Shafi went to work and within two years, since 2018, he proved himself right, surprising everyone with a bumper produce of high-quality gala apples that sold like hot cakes at high rates round the year.

Shafi managed to produce 10,000 to 15,000 kilos of apples worth rupees 10 lakh in just two years. His orchard is still in infancy and is expected to double the yield in the next two years.

Today, Shafi has his own luxurious car and a beautiful house. He is flocked by people all the time for his advice. Shafi is not only a man of success but also a pioneer. He has changed the way of farming in his area. Everyone now is cultivating the same variety of apples, and all are doing well with the help of Shafi’s expert guidance.

Shafi has really turned out to be the harbinger of hope and success for many young men who were jobless and farmers whose toil was yielding little result. Shafi is not just followed by his neighbors; people travel from other districts to seek his advice. They always find him helpful and warmhearted in every respect.

Every year in winters, Shafi fetches thousands of fresh roots from Shimla for those who want to cultivate them in their own land. Shafi never believed in traditional farming; he does it in a modern, professional manner with all the necessary and sophisticated equipment. His orchard is visited every day by scores of people and its maintenance is praised by all. His orchard functions as a kind of lab in the area where novel experiments are successfully carried out by him and then recommended to others.

Shafi is known for other virtues as well. His wonderful sense of humour, for one. Whomever he meets, he pleases them. He is always making people laugh. To pass just a few moments with him is a treat. Everyone enjoys his company. Whenever I meet him, my haemoglobin level goes up as he has the special art to make one feel happy.

