Covid deaths cross 1,500 with 12 new fatalities

Srinagar: Twelve more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. According to officials, eight deaths were reported from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons included six from Srinagar district, one each from Kulgam and Ganderbal districts and one each from Jammu, Rajouri , Ramban and Doda districts.

Of the 1,502 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 999 have been in Kashmir division and 503 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 96,188 with 478 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Srinagar district with 366 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (146), Budgam (94), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (34).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 260 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (47), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(15) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 283 were reported from Kashmir and 195 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 111 followed by Baramulla 66, Budgam 32, Ganderbal 21, Bandipora 16, Anantnag 11, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 6, Shopian 3, and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 106, followed by Udhampur 13, Poonch 6, Samba 8, Doda 7, Ramban 3, Kathua 11, whereas Rajouri 10 and Kishtwar reported 23 cases.

Officials said that 578 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 303 from Kashmir and 275 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 88,718 which include 52,553 from Kashmir and 36,165 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,968 active cases, of which 4,347 are from Kashmir and 1,621 from Jammu division.

