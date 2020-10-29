536 fresh Covid cases in JK

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,455 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with four more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with infection in the region crossed the 93k mark with 536 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, one casualty was reported from Kashmir division and three fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Jammu district, one from Kathua

Of the 1,455 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 968 have been in Kashmir division and 487 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 348 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (143), Budgam (92), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(72) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 253 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (46), Doda (45), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (30), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 356 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 35 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 6976 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 337 were reported from Kashmir and 199 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 131 followed by Baramulla 73, Budgam 27, Ganderbal 25, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 13, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 30, Shopian 8, and Kulgam 6 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 118, followed by Udhampur 6, Poonch 5, Samba 12, Doda 4 , Ramban 8, Kathua 14, whereas Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar reported 18 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18,977 total cases followed by Budgam with 5926, Baramulla 5795, Pulwama 4609, Kupwara 4350, Anantnag 4202, Bandipora 4006, Ganderbal 3484, Kulgam 2466, and Shopian 2186.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,240, followed by Rajouri 3182, Udhampur 2649, Doda 2628, Kathua 2410, Poonch 2231, Samba 2155, Ramban 1575, Kishtwar 1884, and Reasi 1257.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,976, which include 4857 in Kashmir and 2119 in Jammu.

The officials said that 546 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 333 from Kashmir and 213 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 84,782 which include 50,176 from Kashmir and 34,606 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6976 active cases, of which 4,857 are from Kashmir and 2,119 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print