Pampore youth injured in road accident succumbs

PAMPORE: A 24-year-old youth, who was seriously injured in a road accident on Wednesday afternoon at Andrusoo village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries on way to Srinagar hospital.

The deceased was identified as Ubaid Ahmad Bhat (24) son of Nazir Ahmad , resident of Andrusoo Pampore, SHO Khrew Zahoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

Ubaid received serious head injuries after his Alto car hit a tree near Andrusoo village of Pampore.

He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore from where he was reffered to Srinagar hospital in critical condition where he succumbed.

The body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

