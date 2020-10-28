Gupkar Alliance calls it massive assault, vows to fight

Srinagar: People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Tuesday strongly condemned repeal of J&K Land Laws, stripping the permanent residents of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property and granting such rights to non-state subjects.

Terming the MHA order as a huge betrayal, the alliance said that this is a massive assault on the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and grossly unconstitutional and vowed to fight it on all fronts.

“The repeal of big Estates Abolition Act – first ever agrarian reform in the subcontinent, is an insult to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters and farmers who fought against an autocratic and oppressive rule and a crude attempt to rewrite history.

The order made in exercise of powers under Reorganisation Act, 2019, it is stated, is yet another brazen violation of the principal of constitutional proprietary of fundamental importance to a constitutional democracy”, said the Alliance spokesperson Sajad Lone in a statement

He said that with a serious challenge to the 5th August 2019 decisions before the Supreme Court and the vires of Reorganisation Act under judicial scrutiny, the Government of India is under an obligation to desist from such acts.

“The unconstitutional measure is clearly designed as an attempt to pre-empt the outcome of the challenge before the Supreme Court. The assault on exclusive property rights apart, changes in urban development laws and creation of security zones is bound to prejudicially affect the environment and ecosystem in environmentally fragile regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in utter disregard of grave environmental concerns” he added.

