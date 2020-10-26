3 BJP leaders from Kupwara try to hoist tricolour at city centre Srinagar, detained

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from notth Kashmir’s Kupwara district who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, this morning, officials said.

They said that three BJP leaders from the party’s Kupwara unit reached Lal Chowk, near clock tower ( Ghanta Ghar) this morning including party spokesman from Kupwara, Mir Basharat, and two other leaders—Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan.

Ahead of their detention, Basharat said they came to Lal Chowk to hoist tricolour “to send a message to members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration that only national flag will remain in Kashmir”.

“Today we came to celebrate the day when Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with the Centre. Our message is for Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and all other members of PAGD, that only tri colour will be unfurled in Kashmir,” he said.

Police however, swung into action and detained all three BJP leaders. ” They have been lodged in police station Kothibagh,” a police official said. (KNO)

