J&K Plus two Lecturers Association calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: A delegation of the J&K plus two Lecturers Association led by Vice President, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj

Sinha at his residence.

As per a statement, the delegation apprised Sinha about the “decades long and continual stagnation in the +2 cadre and the resultant distressing effects on the overall morale of the lecturer community”.

The LG, it said, was pleased enough to give a patient hearing and assured the delegation

that the matter will be looked into and redressed.

Sinha stressed for synergy between

the key stakeholders to improve the educational scenario in J&K and incorporation of latest techniques and making education employable and industry oriented.

The delegation assured

the LG that +2 teachers would be part of every effort for improving the

educational scenario and for the welfare of the student community in the region.

It also thanked the LG for his cordial approach to the long pending demands of the association.

The delegation comprised of Dr

Nazim, General Secretary, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Vice-president, Khursheed Alam, Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Dr Shahnawaz Malik and Khalid Masroor.

Later on a meeting of executive committee was held to discuss the status of time to

time demands submitted to higher authorities for their redressal. Secretary to Government for School Education Department, B K Singh was requested to issue orders for the placement of lecturers as Senior Lecturers as the combined seniority has been already framed by the Administrative Department.

