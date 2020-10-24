Govt for more vigil to tackle Covid in winters

SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Saturday pitched for more dedication and more hard work to tackle COVID -19 spread effectively during winters.

He said this at a Covid-19 Response booklet launching function held at Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir (DCCR).

Among others the function was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, In-charge DCCR Kashmir, Srikant Balasaheb Suse, In- Charge Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Tanvir Masood, Epidemiologist, Dr Talat Jabeen, Deputy Director Dentistry, Dr Jahan Zaib and other concerned.

On the occasion, Dullo said that the disease can throw new challenges during the winter season and need to work with more dedication and coordination for effective Covid control in the Valley. He appreciated DCCR Kashmir and all officers and officials there for well management of the situation and effective control of spread of virus across Kashmir. He said that the successful handling of the situation in Kashmir has been the result of efforts put up by all concerned through the Control Room. He said that emerging and re-emerging of disease poses new challenges which need innovative solutions and coordinated efforts to tackle.

Later, Dullo visited various sections and blocks of the Covid Control Room and took stock of contact tracing, sampling, red zone surveillance, IEC activities, distribution of Immune boosting Medicines and other related functions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner appreciated all officers and officials of different departments for their tremendous work for containment of spread of coronavirus. He said that the pandemic situation was dealt smoothly within the available resources in Kashmir. He said that every officer/official worked with utmost determination and dedication while performing his/her duties in the past 7-8 months for disease containment.

Earlier, in charge DCCR Kashmir spoke on the launch of Covid-19 Response Booklet, terming it a highlight of overall work done for containment of virus in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rabbani, Health Expert deliberated upon the functioning of Control Room while as Dr Talat Jabeen while presenting vote of thanks, expressed her gratitude to the FC, Divisional Commissioner and other concerned for their support, supervision and guidance for well management of pandemic situation.

