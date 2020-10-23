Workshop on ‘Expanded and Extended Role of Nurses in COVID-19 Pandemic Management’ concludes at IUST

Awantipora: Three Day Online International workshop on “Expanded and Extended Role of Nurses in Covid-19 Pandemic Management” Observation of International Infection Prevention week on the theme “Break the chain of Infection” concluded here on Thursday. Around 100 participants across the globe participated in the said workshop.

While addressing the participants during the session, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, an eminent Immunologist of the India sub-continent shed light on the current COVID-19 pandemic and its implications. Prof. Siddiqi talked about the viruses and the vaccines curbing their menace. He said most of the vaccines against viral particles are currently used that have extricated most viral diseases like mumps, chickenpox, and rubella. Vaccines against hepatitis-B are one of the pioneering scientific discoveries. Vaccines against retrovirus like, HIV, HCV is yet to be done to check their virulence. Further he briefed the role of viruses and vaccines in future perspective.

The valediction concluded with a vote of thanks to the experts, contributors and participants byAsmat Parveen, I/C Principal SMMCN&MT Awantipora. The proceedingof the valediction were held by the faculty members of the concerned Nursing College.The other eminent speakers of the workshop were Dr. Mudasir Saleem Andrabi, (Assistant Professor,Capstone College of Nursing, University of Alabama, Birmingham USA), Prof. Dr. MehmoodaRegu (Principal ,AMMCN&MT, IUST), Dr. Tabasum Irshad,( Sr. Nursing Officer SKIMS, Soura Srinagar), Anjum Khurshid, (Assistant Professor, SMMCN&MT, IUST)&Ms. Roohi Amin (Faculty, Nursing SMMCN&MT, IUST) .

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print