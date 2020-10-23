143 Veterinary Doctors promoted

SRINAGAR,: Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department, Navin K. Choudhary, chaired Departmental Promotion Committee meeting at Civil Secretariat Srinagar for time bound promotion of officers of Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department.
The meeting was attended by Director Finance, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Vivek Sharma, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Dr. Abdul Salam Mir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary ASHF, Subhash and Deputy Secretary Legal ASHF, Shabir Ahmad.
There was a long pending demand of Veterinarians of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department for grant of time bound promotion to eligible Veterinary Doctors.
In the marathon meeting, 1st and 2nd time bound promotions were approved favouring 143 eligible Veterinary Doctors. The 1st time bound promotion was approved in favour of 95 Veterinarians of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department Jammu and Kashmir by placing them in revised pay structure of Level-11 (67700-208700) from existing Level -9 (52700-179800) while the 2nd time bound promotion was approved in favour of 48 Veterinarians by placing them in revised pay structure of Level 12 (78800-209200) from existing Level 11.
Directors Animal and Sheep Husbandry of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have expressed gratitude to Principal Secretary for clearing all pending DPCs.
