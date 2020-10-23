DDC Bandipora interacts with students, shares experiences, important tips

BANDIPORA, OCTOBER 22: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Thursday interacted with the students and shared his experiences and important tips with them during a function organized by International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Bandipora to launch digital classes.

While interacting with the students, DC said that the basic schooling is important for every student to compete in any examination.

He said the launching of digital classes will help students to understand basic concepts in different subjects clearly so that they don’t face any problem later on. He said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the human kind to switch over to virtual world especially making tele classes a reality.

He also said that the digital and multimedia education is future mode of education and hence its better to adopt this form of education as soon as possible.

The DC detailed his journey of cracking the examination and recommended the students to have a proper time table for studies and maintain consistency in that. He asked the students to choose subjects according to their choice where they feel that they can score better and have proper understanding of that subject.

Dr Owais said that the students of valley can easily crack any competitive exams if guided properly as they are having higher IQ than others.

He stressed on the need to maintain consistency and dedication to crack the prestigious exam and added that the only thing lacking is timely guidance.

He said that if we have good mentors and start preparing in time, there is no doubt many more students will crack the examination.

The DC advised students not to get disheartened in case they face failure instead it should act as a motivation for working harder. He assured the students that his doors will be always open for them for any guidance regarding competitive exams.

Among others, Chief Education Officer Bandipora and District Information Officer, President Municipal Council Bandipora, BDC Chairperson, Chairman IDPS, Principal IDPS and parents were also present on the occasion

