COVID-19: India records 55,839 new infections, 702 deaths

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as India’s caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 68 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 77,06,946 with 55,839 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 68,74,518 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 9.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested up to October 21, of which 14,69,984 were tested on Wednesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print