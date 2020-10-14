SSB constable goes missing along with his service rifle in Budgam; missing report filed

Budgam: An SSB constable posted at 14 battalion at Nagam in central Kashmir’s Budgam district went missing with his service rifle from his camp two days ago prompting his higher ups to lodge a missing report, officials said here.

The missing constable has been identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri .

An official said that the constable has decamped with his INSAS service rifle from the camp.

A missing report has been filed at police station Chadoora and investigation has been started as per an official.

He said a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing constable.(KNO)

