Justice Magrey nominated as Exec Chairman LLSA

SRINAGAR: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was on Monday nominated as the Executive Chairman of the Union Territory of Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA).
Justice Magrey was nominated following consultation between Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, with the Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh.
He has been appointed to the post in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub section (2) of section 6 of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 (No. 39 of 1987) read with Rule 3 of Union Territory of Ladakh Legal Services Authorities Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O 13, dated 9.04.2020.