J&K govt orders Face Recognition Bio-metric Attendance in offices from Oct 19

Srinagar: More than six months after its suspension, the government on Tuesday ordered resumption of Face Recognition Bio-metric Attendance Systems in government offices from October 19.

“Having regard to SoPs in place for containing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bio-metric attendance was suspended in all Government offices across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by GAD.

The order said that in order to ensure discipline and punctuality of government employees in offices, it is important that some objective attendance mechanism is put in place for marking of attendance. “Accordingly, it is hereby impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to advise their officers/officials in the Civil Secretariat to mark their attendance through Face Recognition Bio-metric Attendance Systems w.e.f. 19.10.2020,” it added.

The order said that the Heads of the Departments and Field Offices shall adhere to the instructions and ensure installation and operation of the Face Recognition Bio-metric Attendance Systems by October 19.(GNS)

